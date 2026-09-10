Meetings between Chinese, US leaders benefit global economy — IMF

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that face-to-face meetings between the leaders of China and the United States benefit the global economy as a whole, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a regular press briefing, when commenting on plans for talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington later this month.

"We really welcome, and we think it's very important that the leaders of the two largest economies are meeting, engaging, and having discussions on ways to resolve any of their, tensions or conflicts," the IMF spokesperson said.

"Obviously, having the US and China in discussions and finding ways to navigate any of the tensions they have is good for the US It's good for China, and that means it's good for the for the global economy," Kozack noted.

Washington has publicly signaled on several occasions that it hopes for a reciprocal visit by the Chinese President this autumn. According to the US president, he expects Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington to take place on September 24. Trump visited Beijing on May 14-15.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that Washington and Beijing must remove impediments and overcome obstacles to high-level contacts. Wang Yi noted that relations between the two nations continue to face various risks and challenges. According to the Chinese top diplomat, developing ties based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation serves the interests of both nations' peoples and meets the expectations of the international community.