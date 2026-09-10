WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump should stop supporting Ukraine to avoid a larger-scale conflict, former aide to US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow stated in his article for The American Conservative magazine.

The expert emphasizes that "the US and its NATO partners are now waging a costly proxy war against Russia," predicting that "pressure will grow to draw the US more deeply into Europe's fight for Ukraine." According to the author, "for Moscow, the war against Ukraine is existential," and the Russian leadership "is more likely to double down than retreat." "Ukraine matters far less to most European states, and especially to Washington and the American people," Bandow notes.

"The allies, at least the US, should step back, reducing their role in the conflict," the author notes, in whose opinion "NATO and especially America should avoid a broader military confrontation."

"The allied proxy war against Moscow is increasing the likelihood of general war. The administration should drop its support for an ever more dangerous proxy battle and press its allies to do so as well. Putting America first surely means avoiding war with Russia over Ukraine," the author emphasized.