Trump denies Iran deals damage to US aircraft at Jordan airbase

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. US military aircraft sustained no damage in an Iranian strike on an airbase in Jordan, US President Donald Trump said.

CBS had earlier reported that several US jets were damaged in Iranian strikes on the base overnight into Wednesday. "No damage. No nothing," Trump told NewsNation when asked to comment on the report.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Iran’s armed forces, said its aerospace forces had struck the Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Hassan airbases in Jordan, which are used by the US Air Force. The Jordanian Armed Forces’ General Command said the kingdom’s air defenses intercepted and shot down 18 Iranian ballistic missiles, while two fell in uninhabited areas.