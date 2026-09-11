Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.37% to 2,300.28 and 859.08 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.545 rubles.

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (07:30 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.35% at 2,300.96 points and 859.33 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 3.65 kopecks at 12.567 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.27% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,304.14 points.