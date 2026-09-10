Dubai airports came under 17 missile strikes during US-Iran conflict

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. Dubai airports came under 17 ballistic missile strikes during the conflict in the Middle East, Paul Griffiths, CEO of the airport operator company Dubai Airports, has stated.

According to his data, cited by the Khaleej Times newspaper, in addition to the missile attacks, sirens sounded 111 times at the airports. He added that no one died as a result of the incidents. According to him, there were very few injured, and all of them have fully recovered.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz. About 25% of the world’s oil trade and approximately 20% of its liquefied natural gas pass through the strait. The US administration then effectively signaled that it would stop using large-scale military force against Iran and try to economically strangle the country through sanctions instead.