Vietnam, Russia to bring trade turnover to $15 bln by 2030 — To Lam

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Hanoi and Moscow intend to increase the volume of annual bilateral trade to $15 bln in the coming years, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his state visit to Russia.

"We have agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to make trade, economic, and investment cooperation the primary focus of our interaction, aiming to bring the two countries’ annual trade turnover to $15 bln by 2030," he said.

Vietnam welcomes increased investment by Russian companies in the development of renewable energy and the oil and gas sector, as well as in the exploration of deep-sea resources, the Vietnamese leader noted, adding that the two sides will create favorable conditions for expanding each other’s investment and business activities in areas such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and seafood processing. Vietnam and Russia have also agreed to improve the quality and diversify of transport routes, ensure the resilience of supply chains, and foster the sustainable socio-economic development of each country.