MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South, supported by unmanned systems crews, have secured positions on the outskirts of Druzhkovka (in the Donetsk People’s Republic), and infantry troops are already carrying out successful operations to storm the city, deputy company commander of the battlegroup’s separate unmanned systems regiment with the call sign Artist, said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Our crews have secured positions on the outskirts of Druzhkovka. The infantry is already attempting to storm the city itself – and quite successfully," Artist said.

He noted that the units are operating according to a standard plan: cutting off the enemy’s logistics to prevent the delivery of ammunition and supplies, and making maximum use of drones. "Drones are currently the most important deterrent and the key factor enabling our valiant infantry to advance," the service member added.

According to the deputy company commander, the enemy is trying to create the "right media image" for its audience by dropping flags and sending troop groups into populated areas, but these groups do not return. "Konstantinovka is ours, and we have already advanced far beyond Konstantinovka," he emphasized.