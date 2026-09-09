Battlegroup South infantry begins assault on Druzhkovka — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South, supported by unmanned systems crews, have secured positions on the outskirts of Druzhkovka (in the Donetsk People’s Republic), and infantry troops are already carrying out successful operations to storm the city, deputy company commander of the battlegroup’s separate unmanned systems regiment with the call sign Artist, said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Our crews have secured positions on the outskirts of Druzhkovka. The infantry is already attempting to storm the city itself — and quite successfully," Artist said.

He noted that the units are operating according to a standard plan: cutting off the enemy’s logistics to prevent the delivery of ammunition and supplies, and making maximum use of drones. "Drones are currently the most important deterrent and the key factor enabling our valiant infantry to advance," the service member added.

According to the deputy company commander, the enemy is trying to create the "right media image" for its audience by dropping flags and sending troop groups into populated areas, but these groups do not return. "Konstantinovka is ours, and we have already advanced far beyond Konstantinovka," he emphasized.

Ukraine loses up to 35 soldiers in 'pocket' in Kharkov region over past day

Ukrainian units have lost up to 35 military personnel in the "pocket" in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to up to 35 military personnel, one armored fighting vehicle, two ATVs and four ground robotic systems," the ministry stated.

Russian Armed Forces strike power substation at Nikolayev port

Russian forces struck the Trikhaty power substation, which supports the operation of the port of Nikolayev, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Trikhaty power substation, which supports the operation of the Nikolayev port, has been struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry also reported that last night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out group strikes on military-industrial facilities, Ukrainian seaports and ships, as well as logistics centers supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

Russian forces tightening encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region

Russian troops are tightening the inner ring of the encirclement around Ukrainian units in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kharkov region, units of the Battlegroup North are tightening the inner ring of the encirclement around enemy forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit facility producing unmanned boats, drones in Kiev

Russian forces used precision-guided weapons to hit a warehouse of an enterprise producing unmanned boats, drones and components for them in Kiev overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of strikes by precision-guided ground-launched and air-launched weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, [Russian forces] hit a warehouse of an enterprise producing unmanned boats and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as components for them, in the city of Kiev," the ministry said.

Russia delivers group strikes on military industry sites, Ukraine’s sea ports

The Russian Armed Forces continued to deliver group strikes on Ukraine’s military industrial sites and sea ports overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to deliver group strikes on Ukraine’s military industrial sites, sea ports and vessels, as well as logistics centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military depots in Nikolayev Region

The Russian Armed Forces delivered an overnight high-precision weapons strike on Ukrainian military and fuel and lubricant storage depots in the Nikolayev Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of attacks by high-precision ground-based and air-based weapons and strike drones, [Russian servicemen] struck the following targets in the Nikolayev and the Nikolayev Region: <…> the Nikolayev-2 logistics centers used to store military cargo and equipment for the Ukrainian military, the Elektrotechnika logistics center used to store and distribute drones and their spare parts, the Dimetra company warehouse terminal used to store Ukrainian military equipment, the Zhovtnevoye warehouse terminal used to store fuel, lubricants, and Ukrainian military equipment. [Russian forces] also destroyed six tanks with fuel and lubricants intended for the supply of the Ukrainian military and five warehouses with military cargo," the statement said.

Russia hits Ukrainian Starokazachye checkpoint used for military purposes

The Russian Armed Forces delivered a high-precision overnight strike on the Starokazachye automobile checkpoint facilities in the Odessa region that was used to transport military cargo for the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of attacks by high-precision ground-based and air-based weapons and strike drones, [Russian servicemen] struck the Starokazachye automobile checkpoint logistics sites, which were used to transport military cargo into Ukraine," the statement said.

Russian forces strike logistics, energy facilities used by Ukrainian army in Nikolayev

Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with precision weapons against warehouses, logistics facilities, and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Nikolayev and the Nikolayev Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Ground-and air-based precision weapon and attack drone strikes hit the following targets: <…> in the city of Nikolayev and the Nikolayev Region: the Nika Terra cargo terminal used to store fuel, lubricants, and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces (three tanks containing fuel and lubricants intended to supply the Ukrainian army and three storage facilities with military cargo were destroyed), as well as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production facility and storage warehouse located on the terminal’s grounds; the Metro logistics center, used to store Ukrainian military cargo and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry added that strikes were also carried out against the ATP YUTK logistics center, used to store military cargo and property intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces, and the Nova Poshta logistics center, used for the delivery, distribution, and storage of military cargo and materiel for the armed forces of Ukraine.