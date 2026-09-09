Innoprom. India International Industrial Exhibition begins in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The "Innoprom. India" International Industrial Exhibition will be held in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 9-11.

Russian participants include the Rostec State Corporation, the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the aluminum company Rusal, the rail equipment manufacturer Transmashholding, the financial services company Sber, the United Aircraft Corporation, the United Engine Corporation, the fertilizer producer PhosAgro, the Russian Export Center, the Center for Research in Perspective Technologies, the Nanotechnology Center of Composites, Arnest UniRus, the international payment platform A7 and Alfa-Bank, as well as exporters represented at regional stands from Moscow and the Krasnodar, Tatarstan and Chelyabinsk regions.

More than 120 Russian and Indian participants will showcase their technological solutions. The exhibition will feature a wide range of Russian developments in industrial equipment, transport technologies, nuclear energy, space, artificial intelligence, urban infrastructure and finance.

Rostec said earlier that it would showcase the PD-8 aircraft engine, as well as models of the MS-21, SJ-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft, along with equipment for ophthalmology, gynecology and dentistry, and sound and communications equipment.

The exhibition will also feature a model of a nuclear power plant equipped with a VVER-1200 reactor, a high-speed train model designed for joint Russian-Indian production, and a platform for creating and managing AI agents.

The plenary session, titled "Enhancing Russian-Indian Trade and Industrial Partnership: Towards Greater Self-Reliance," will be the central event of the exhibition’s business program. Scheduled for September 10, it will be attended by Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

TASS is the event’s general information agency.