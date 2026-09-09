MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. The reason behind the shootouts between the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is their fight over spheres of influence in the sale of drugs and weapons, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"These standoffs are not uncommon: [SBU and GUR fight] over control of drugs, arms trafficking, small and medium businesses, which are still alive and kicking. They seek to bring some under their control, assimilate others, appoint their own relatives to positions in these businesses, and so on.

All of this is happening today to Ukrainians, who are being killed by the dozens or thousands on the battlefield and losing not only their lives and livelihoods but also their apartments and houses," he noted. According to the expert, the special services, which were supposed to safeguard Ukraine's integrity and constitutional order, have violated all existing international practices.