Top US diplomat says steps toward Ukraine settlement could emerge in coming weeks

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. It is possible to develop a roadmap for the next steps toward resolving the Ukraine conflict in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"I think there’s an opportunity over the next few weeks to develop a roadmap moving forward to restart talks and maybe reach a conclusion there that that's acceptable to both sides because that’s what it’s going to take in order for it to end," he told reporters in Colombia.

"The United States has always been willing to play the role of a mediator," Rubio added.

He described the recent Ukraine talks involving US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as substantive. "The way I would characterize this weekend was it was productive in the sense that it restarted engagement after months of not really being engaged in this, <...> and there were substantive ideas put on the table," Rubio pointed out. Still, "a lot of work remains," he noted.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow on September 5, and were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. They traveled to Kiev the next day to meet with Vladimir Zelensky. Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone call on September 8.