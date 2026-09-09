Trump to address Republican convention in Dallas on September 9-10

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he will address the Republican Party’s convention in Dallas, Texas, on September 9 and 10.

"Anyway, I’ll be speaking tomorrow night, and ‘closing it out’ on Thursday," he wrote on Truth Social.

According to Trump, the event is attracting a lot of interest, but only candidates taking part in the upcoming midterm elections should speak there. "Everybody wants to be there, but we’re really asking only those candidates that are in tight races, a little up, a little down, or even, to speak. We want to save the ‘stage’ for them," he said.

The United States will hold its midterm congressional elections on November 3, 2026. As many as 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested. Republicans currently control both chambers.

The United States traditionally holds party conventions every four years ahead of presidential elections. The Dallas event will be the first such convention held ahead of midterm elections.