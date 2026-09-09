Ukrainian army carries out 53 attacks on DPR in past day, kills civilian

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out 53 attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, killing one civilian and injuring 13 others, the regional government’s department for recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Fifty-three attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded. One civilian was reported dead, and 13 others were injured," the statement reads.

The attacks damaged five residential buildings, several diesel locomotives and cars, as well as public transport vehicles and trucks, and six civilian infrastructure facilities.

In addition, the department also received further information about two civilians killed and seven injured on August 25, September 4 and 7.