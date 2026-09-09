BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. Kiev must pay greater attention to Berlin’s economic interests, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

In an interview with Bild’s deputy editor-in-chief, he pointed out that Germany should benefit from providing Ukraine with the largest share of financial and military support. "It’s absolutely natural that the German defense industry should benefit from it," the minister said.

He stressed that not all of Kiev’s defense projects involved German capabilities. "As of now, we aren’t fully satisfied with the volume of orders placed in Germany. This is why we have asked the Ukrainian government to review their approach to ensure improvements in this regard," Wadephul added.

Germany is Ukraine’s biggest donor, having provided Kiev with 43.3 billion euros in humanitarian assistance and 57.6 billion euros in military support since February 24, 2022. Overall, Berlin’s assistance to Kiev exceeds 100.9 billion euros.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.