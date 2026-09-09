Diplomat rejects US allegations of Chinese companies copying US AI technology

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. Beijing strongly rejects US allegations that Chinese companies use knowledge distillation to copy US artificial intelligence (AI) products, Liu Chang, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told TASS.

"The US side’s hyping of the so-called ‘distillation’ concept is a deliberate attack on China’s development and progress in the AI industry. China firmly rejects it," he emphasized, commenting on allegations by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies that "China-based artificial intelligence companies are conducting systematic extraction of proprietary functionalities and capabilities of US AI companies’ models through industrial-scale knowledge distillation campaigns."

In AI, knowledge distillation is a machine learning technique in which a large, complex model is used to train a smaller model.

"We urge the US to respect facts, discard bias, stop its containment on China’s sci-tech development and choose the course of action conducive to sci-tech exchanges and cooperation between China and the US," Liu pointed out. "China opposes politicizing and instrumentalizing trade and tech issues. Such actions will only stifle global AI advances and serve no one’s interests," he added.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson noted that "the development of AI in China comes from greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology". According to Liu, all countries should contribute to social progress and the common welfare of the international community while developing AI.