Putin to hold talks with Vietnamese President To Lam

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday with To Lam, president of Vietnam and general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to Russia.

The talks will focus on the current state of and prospects for further development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam. The parties will particularly discuss trade and economic relations, scientific and educational ties, humanitarian exchanges, and security and defense cooperation, as well as exchange views on pressing regional and international issues.

A package of bilateral documents is expected to be adopted following the talks.

To Lam last made an official visit to Russia in May 2025. Last year, the two countries’ leaders approved a Joint Declaration on the Main Directions of the Russian-Vietnamese Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Stage.