MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow will propose a Russia-US-Germany business forum involving the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party next year, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"We will propose a Russia-Germany-US Business Forum with AfD in 2027 to revive business dialogue and bring common sense back," he wrote on X.

Dmitriev stressed that "AfD is emerging as Germany’s common-sense party - and could help save the country."