General Assembly session kicks off at UN headquarters

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. The first meeting of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly has taken place at the UN headquarters.

During the meeting, which lasted just under an hour, Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, addressed delegations on the session’s priorities. These include strengthening peace and security, advancing sustainable development, stepping up efforts to combat climate change, promoting and protecting human rights, ensuring universal access to cooperation in digitalization and new technologies, and restoring trust in multilateralism.

Rahman also emphasized the need to strengthen the UN’s financial stability. "I appeal to every member state to pay its assessed contributions in full, on time and without conditions," he said.

The 81st UN General Assembly session will run through September 7, 2027, with the General Debate, its first major event, scheduled for September 22-26 and September 28, 2026. Russia’s delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

One of the key tasks of the session is to select the next UN secretary general. The term of current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expires on December 31, 2026. UN Security Council members are currently considering candidates for the post, after which the General Assembly will hold a vote.