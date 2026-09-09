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Russia, North Korea to continue strengthening strategic partnership, Putin tells Kim

"Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have always been based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual assistance," the Russian president noted

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea will continue to work toward strengthening their strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory telegram to Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, dear friend, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Over the past years, your country has achieved impressive successes in the social and economic spheres and has significantly strengthened its position on the world stage," the Korean Central News Agency quoted the Russian leader as saying.

"Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have always been based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual assistance. And we will undoubtedly continue to work very closely together to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," Putin added.

The Russian leader emphasized that this "fully serves the interests of the peoples of Russia and North Korea, and is in line with ensuring regional security and building a new, more just, multipolar world order."

Concluding his message, Putin wished Kim Jong Un "good health and success in his public service" and all North Koreans "well-being and prosperity."

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Foreign policyVladimir PutinNorth Korea
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