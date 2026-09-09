Pentagon says NATO must be prepared for ‘protracted conflict’ in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. The Pentagon believes that NATO must be prepared for "a protracted conflict" in Ukraine.

"From the standpoint of the [US] Department of War, however, we cannot predict when this tragic war will end," Elbridge Colby, US under secretary of defense for policy, said. "We must be prepared for a protracted conflict and for Ukraine's requirements to persist in the months and years ahead. And we must also be prepared for other plausible contingencies as well," he noted.

"We should, however, be clear-eyed about the outlook. As President [Donald] Trump has stated, our goal is a lasting peace. We are supporting every effort in that direction," Colby added.