Service support for Mercedes cars in Russia continues without latest update

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Service support for Mercedes information systems in Russia is currently available, chief executive of Avtodom company Andrey Olkhovsky told TASS.

The equipment for configuring vehicle systems is indeed operating but is not updated, a source among Mercedes dealers told TASS.

"The vehicle maintenance situation is challenging now for official dealers of the brand but indeed, the information systems support is on the German side. Systems are operating at the moment," Olkhovsky said.

The "Mercedes me connect" smartphone app with a remote engine start and pre-conditioning available for car owners is also accessible, Avtodom said.

"The service equipment for configuring vehicle systems and instruments is operating but without the latest update," a dealership told TASS.

Shipments of parts will resume as soon as the dealer gets consent from the government commission for the deal and finalizes it, the Avtodom CEO said. "Warranty repairs will be performed first, which is the most critical thing for our clients," he noted.

In late October, the Russian Ministry of Industry said that Mercedes-Benz intended to sell its stakes in Russian subsidiaries to Avtodom.