Putin arrives in China on state visit

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Chinese capital of Beijing on his first foreign visit after being re-elected and sworn in as Russia’s president.

Putin is traveling to China on a state visit. In accordance with diplomatic protocol, a state visit is considered as the highest in status among other foreign visits. Yury Ushakov, the presidential foreign policy aide, said that China was not randomly chosen for the president’s first foreign trip, but as a response to a similar gesture of friendship made by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.

The visit to China will be held in two stages. The Russian president is scheduled to visit Beijing and Harbin.