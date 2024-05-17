Russia, China set up joint academy of fundamental sciences

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Lomonosov Moscow State University and China’s Peking University signed a memorandum to establish the Sino-Russian Academy of Fundamental Sciences (SRAFS) in the run-up to the Russian president’s current state visit to China, the Russian university’s press service said.

"The Sino-Russian Academy of Fundamental Sciences (SRAFS) is being created in Russia and China as a platform for bilateral cooperation in fundamental sciences - mathematics, physics, chemistry," it said.

The initiative "will allow scientific establishments in both countries to join forces through close cooperation and friendship," the statement says.