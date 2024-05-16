Military conscripts in Ukraine to receive barcodes facilitating apprehension of deserters

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian men who will update their military registration data in accordance with the new law on mobilization will receive barcodes, Ukrainian media reported.

According to it, the barcodes will be glued into military cards so that when checking the documents on the street it will be possible to immediately identify those who did not appear at the military registration office.

According to the new law on tightening the rules of mobilization, which will come into force on May 18, men (regardless of deferments and reservations) will have to update their data in military registration offices within 60 days from that day and will have to carry a military card with them at all times.

General mobilization in Ukraine was announced in February 2022 and has been extended several times since then. The authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of military age from evading service. Against the background of the already existing problems with the army manning, the authorities have prepared a law on stricter mobilization rules, which will come into force on May 18. The new law reduces the number of categories eligible for deferment.