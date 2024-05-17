US presidential election’s outcome to make no difference to Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The outcome of the upcoming US presidential election will make no difference to Moscow because the situation in bilateral relations is unlikely to change, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"Basically, it doesn’t matter to us who becomes the next US president, largely because there are no prospects for the overall situation to change for the better, given the fundamentally anti-Russian consensus among US elites," he stressed.

However, Russia continues to follow changes in the United States’ domestic policy, the deputy foreign minister added.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Former President Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination. Incumbent President Joe Biden, who will run for a second term in office, has sufficient support to be nominated by the Democratic Party. That said, the 2024 election will have the same two presidential candidates as the 2020 vote, when Biden defeated Trump for re-election to the nation’s highest office.