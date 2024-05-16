Xi Jinping says ready to maintain close communication with Putin — Xinhua

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping said during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to maintain close communication with him to develop stable relations between China and Russia, Xinhua reported.

"I am willing to remain in close contact with President Putin, jointly determine the direction of China-Russia relations, guide China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era to achieve sustainable and lasting development, contribute to improving the well-being of the peoples of the two countries, strengthening security and stability around the world," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying at the Zhongnanhai government residence in Beijing .

The Chinese president said "the world is now facing changes unprecedented over the past century and has entered a new period of turbulence and change."

He also said China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other countries to strengthen international unity and cooperation, jointly safeguard international justice, and promote peace and development throughout the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday signed a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The document was signed following comprehensive talks in Beijing.

Putin arrived in Beijing on Thursday for a state visit. This is the first foreign trip of the Russian head of state after he was re-elected and took office. The visit is taking place from May 16-17 in two cities: Beijing and Harbin.