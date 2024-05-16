Russian envoy slams Washington’s allegations of Moscow posing threat to US elections

WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s allegation that Moscow poses a threat to US elections is part of an aggressive information war, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Such speculations are part of the United States’ aggressive information war against Russia," he pointed out, according to the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

Antonov emphasized that US intelligence agencies had failed to provide any evidence. "It’s common here to see ‘the Kremlin’s hand’ behind all problems; it’s paranoid," he added.