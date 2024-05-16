Russia hails any peace initiatives for Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia hails any peace initiative for Ukraine, this topic will be discussed during talks in China, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Ukraine will be discussed for sure. In general, we hail any peace initiatives, and, of course, Moscow likes the Chinese side’s vision of possible prospects, possible grounds for attempts to settle the situation," he said in an interview with Ren-TV.

He stressed that a heated discussion is ahead. "We know the situation on the Ukrainian side, which excludes any talks for itself even from the legal point of view. So, the process is going to be long, but we like the Chinese side’s constructive position," he added.