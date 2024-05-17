Serbian president says ready to assist Moscow-Kiev talks

BELGRADE, May 17. /TASS/. Serbia is ready to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while the leaders of China and the United States should play the role of mediators in these talks, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"No matter what our Ukrainian and Russian friends ask for, we always stand ready to help wherever we can. But we are too small. Let [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and [US President Joe] Biden do it," Vucic told Serbia’s RTS when asked about the possibility of mediating Russia-Ukraine talks.

Addressing the nation soon after the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said that though his country supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it would not impose sanctions on Russia. Vucic pointed out that Serbia saw Russia and Ukraine as fraternal nations and was disappointed about what was going on in Eastern Europe.