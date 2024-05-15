Blinken’s visit to Kiev shows US concerned over Ukrainian failures on frontline — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Kiev is a sign that the Biden administration is concerned about the situation at the front, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On May 14-15, the US Secretary of State visited Ukraine," the diplomat noted. "It is obvious that the state of affairs on the frontline and the military failures of the Ukrainian army are triggering more and more serious alarm in the Biden administration."

The spokeswoman noted that the Washington Post said that Blinken arrived at a critical moment for Kiev, calling on it to hold on for as long as possible. "He sang a song, ate some pizza and left," Zakharova noted.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported that Ukrainian users on the X social network were taking Blinken to task after he played guitar and sang in a Kiev bar.

During the visit, Blinken vowed more help for Ukraine from the West and asserted that "the coming weeks and months will demand a great deal of Ukrainians." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was aware of the visit and the "edginess now felt not only in Kiev itself but also in European capitals."