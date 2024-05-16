Urals defense firm boosts armored vehicles output 20% — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Urals-based Kurganmashzavod (part of High Precision Systems Holding Company within the state tech corporation Rostec) has boosted the output of especially needed armored combat vehicles by 20%, the Rostec press office said on Thursday.

"Kurganmashzavod that makes part of our High Precision Systems Holding Company has boosted the output of armored combat vehicles under the defense procurement plan by 20%. The output involves especially needed light armored vehicles, for example, BMP-3s [infantry fighting vehicles]. Since April 2024, the factory has also been delivering BMD-4Ms [airborne assault vehicles]," the press office said in a statement posted on Rostec’s Telegram channel.

Kurganmashzavod is the largest enterprise in the Kurgan Region and a leading producer of the Russian defense industry. It is Russia’s sole enterprise manufacturing infantry fighting vehicles operational in the armies of dozens of countries.