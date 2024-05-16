Russia, China express concern over effect of AUKUS agreements on stability in Asia Pacific

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have expressed concern over the consequences that agreements of the AUKUS defense alliance - Australia, the UK and the US - will have for security in the Asia-Pacific Region, according to a joint statement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The sides express serious concern about the implications for strategic stability in the Asia-Pacific Region of the implementation of the AUKUS (US-UK-Australia) project in all its aspects," the statement said.

AUKUS was established in September 2021 to implement the defense initiatives of Australia, the UK and the US in two areas. The first one is to provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines. The second one deals with the development of military assets in eight areas, such as underwater systems, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and electronic warfare, hypersonic aircraft and capabilities to intercept them, and information exchange technologies.

The members of the alliance have said it could be expanded to include partners and like-minded countries, including those in the Asia-Pacific Region. In this context, Russia and China call on AUKUS members to strictly comply with their commitments about nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction.