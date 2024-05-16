MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are shelling civilian population of the settlements in the Kharkov Region they have been driven from, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Immediately after retreating from their positions, Ukrainian artillery began to shell civilian population of the Kharkov Region settlements they were driven from," it said.

According to the ministry, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North continue to improve their tactical positions. Thus, they have liberated the settlement of Pylnaya, which is still being shelled by Ukrainian troops despite the fact that there are no military facilities there.

"The enemy uses tanks, cluster munitions, and FPV drones," a soldier of the assault unit with a call name Ruda said, adding that Ukrainian troops are fully aware that they are targeting civilians.