Russian diplomat says US authorities remind him of ‘rampaging street mobsters’

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The authorities in the United States and other Western countries have turned into "political street mobsters" who have gone "on a rampage" in their attempts to test Russia’s strength, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told TASS in an interview.

"Among the powers that be in the United States and other key Western states there have gathered quite a few personalities who are, by and large, provocateurs, whose raison d'être is to test Moscow’s strength. I would describe them as trigger-happy street mobsters who have gone on a rampage, if you don’t mind my saying so," Ryabkov said.

The senior diplomat refrained from speculating about Russia's "red lines," because such Western functionaries "are undoubtedly obsessed with constantly demonstrating to themselves and everyone around that they have stepped over Moscow’s another ‘red line’ that has turned out ‘not red enough’."

"They just don't understand that we demonstrate exceptional restraint and act strictly within the framework set by the country's leadership and defined in accordance with the goals and objectives of the special military operation, and, of course, in line with what the Foreign Ministry’s job implies," Ryabkov concluded.