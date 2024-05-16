Putin arrives in Harbin to open Russia-China Expo

HARBIN, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Harbin, where he will open the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

Harbin is the second city the Russian president is travelling to on his state visit to China. This follows an extremely busy day in Beijing, where Putin held several rounds of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. They discussed Russian-Chinese relations and the most pressing international issues.

At the request of the Chinese president, his deputy Han Zheng will accompany Putin in Harbin.

After the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Expo and the forum on interregional cooperation, Putin will take a tour to see the exhibits.

The president will visit the Church of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary and lay a wreath at the Monument to the Soviet soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of China.

In the afternoon, the Putin will visit Harbin Polytechnic University, where he will meet with students and teachers. He will conclude the visit to China by fielding questions from reporters of the Kremlin pool.