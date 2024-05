BARNAUL, May 17. /TASS/. The deputy head of Russia’s Altai Region government, Ivan Kibardin, was detained in Moscow, a law enforcement source has told TASS.

"Yes, he was detained in Moscow. Details are not known at this point. Searches were held in the region’s government, but the reason behind them is also not known," the source said.

Kibardin was appointed to the post in October 2018. He is in charge of the region’s tourism, cultural heritage and other issues.