Russian-Chinese heavy helicopter project implemented on schedule — First Deputy PM

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. The schedules and stages of the Russian-Chinese project to jointly develop a heavy helicopter (AHL) are being met, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"It is on advanced stage. In terms of all schedules and stages, everything complies. <…> Earlier there were approaches, planning, sketches. Now the contract implementation stage is already underway," he said.

Russia and China signed a contract in November 2021 to jointly develop a heavy-lift helicopter (AHL). It was planned that the maximum take-off weight of the helicopter would be 38.2 tons, the practical ceiling would be 5,700 meters. The flight range will reach 630 km, the maximum speed will be 300 km per hour. The carrying capacity of the AHL when the cargo is located inside the fuselage will be 10 tons, and when it is placed on an external sling - up to 15 tons.