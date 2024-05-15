Putin warns against imbalances in economy, industry related to special military operation

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that there should be no imbalances in the economy or industry related to the special military operation.

He noted the necessary to cover the requirements of the military for efficiently carrying out the special military operation and also stated the importance of diversification of military production at a meeting with commanders of military district troops.

"We all should do this as the principles of healthy economy and the macroeconomic principles are fully observed. This is extremely important. We should in no case allow any imbalances in the economy or in the industry," Putin stressed.

"We together should cover the requirements of the Russian Armed Forces for efficient work in the battle contact zone within the special military operation," he told the participants of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the president considers it necessary to actively develop the defense sector. "Much should be done for development of defense production sectors, meaning that those enterprises continue diversification efforts as well," he said. "We should be ready any moment for those enterprises <…> taking additional steps in this direction, they should be ready for the shift to production of civil products to an even greater degree," Putin noted.

Russia’s national development targets should remain intact even as the special military operation is carried out, he added. "We all are also perfectly aware of the plans to achieve national development targets. Even as the special military operation is carried out those plans are not being reduced," the president said.