Russia, China note constructive role of Moscow format in Afghan settlement process

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have noted the constructive role of the Moscow format of consultations and other mechanisms of political settlement of the Afghan crisis, according to a joint statement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The sides note and support the active and constructive role of regional venues for the political settlement of the Afghan problem - the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, the mechanism of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, the regional Quartet of Russia-China-Iran-Pakistan, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the statement said.

The Moscow format was established in 2017 on the basis of a six-party mechanism of consultations among the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan. Its first meeting was held on April 14, 2017 with the participation of 11 countries, including Afghanistan. The main objective of the format is to help advance the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan and bring peace to the country as soon as possible.

The last, fifth meeting was held in September 2023 in Moscow with the participation of Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister in the government formed by the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia). Russian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS that the Moscow format on Afghanistan will continue its work in 2024.