Hezbollah drones attack Israeli military base some 50 km from border with Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 16. /TASS/. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli army base near Ilaniya some 50 kilometers from the border with Lebanon.

"Fighters of Islamic resistance used several kamikaze drones to attack a military facility of the enemy. All ground targets were hit," Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel. "The operation was carried out in response to the killing of field commander Hussein Makki near Tyre."

Following the Hezbollah drone attack, Israel carried out air raid on Lebanon’s eastern areas. Fourteen missiles were fired at a Hezbollah stronghold near the city of Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley.