Russia, China to expand cooperation in information and communications technologies

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the area of information and communications technologies, according to a joint statement on deepening of partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"For those purposes they agreed: <…> to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the area of information and communications technologies," the statement reads.

Expansion is planned in such areas as artificial intelligence, communication, software, internet of things, open source code, network and data security, videogames, radio frequency coordination, specialized education and industry-based scientific research.

Moreover, the two countries agree to expand cooperation on the market basis in the fuel and energy complex, creating conditions for uninterrupted transportation of energy resources, according to the statement.

"To continue strengthening the Sino-Russian strategic partnership in the energy sector, develop it at a high level in the interests of ensuring economic and energy security of the two countries," the document reads.

Russia and China also intend "to expand cooperation on the market basis in the area of oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, coal and electricity, ensure stable functioning of respective transborder infrastructure and the creation of conditions for uninterrupted transportation of energy resources," the statement said.