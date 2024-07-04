Cashless payments in Russia expected to reach 84-85% — Central Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects that the share of cashless payments in the country will be at the level of 84-85%, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova told reporters on the sidelines of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We expect it will be 84-85% as of the year-end. We see growth and that its pace is maintained," the deputy governor said.

The Central Bank said earlier that the share of cashless payments in the retail turnover was over 83.4% as of 2023 year-end.