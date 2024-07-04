Russian court bans Slovak company from conducting legal dispute with Gazprom Export abroad

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region upheld the claim of Gazprom Export against the Slovak Vychodoslovenska energetika for a ban on continuing proceedings in foreign arbitration, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

In case of violation of the ban, the court ruled to recover 3.62 mln euros from the Slovak company in favor of Gazprom Export.

Earlier, Gazprom Export demanded that Vychodoslovenska energetika be prohibited from continuing arbitration proceedings in the International Court of Arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce.

Vychodoslovenska energetika is an energy company providing services related to the consumption of electricity and gas. The company is part of the Slovak holding ZSE, which is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity in Slovakia.

About Gazprom disputes

Earlier, Gazprom filed claims in the Russian court against the German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and Meta-Methanhandel GmbH, Austria’s OMV Exploration & Production GmbH and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH, the Czech NET4GAS, CEZ and Innogy Energie, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Dutch gas transport Gasunie Transport Service, the operator of the BBL gas pipeline between the UK and the Netherlands, the Slovak ZSE Energia, the Swiss DXT Commodities, the French Engie and the Polish-Russian company Europol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, demanding a ban on continuing arbitration proceedings in foreign courts. For all claims, the Russian company managed to secure a ban on the continuation of arbitration.