Russia makes efforts to settle crisis in Middle East — Putin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russia makes its own contribution to the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and believes that the crisis could only be resolved if the UN "two-state solution" formula is implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"It is known that you act as one of the most effective mediators in the Middle Eastern crisis, […] you undertake very energetic effort to negotiate the position on the ceasefire and on the exchange of captives," the Russian leader said.

"You know that Russia, in turn, also makes efforts to settle this crisis situation, which, according to our deep conviction, could be resolved in principle only if the corresponding UN decisions are implemented. First of all, this involves the necessity of establishment of two states," Putin added.