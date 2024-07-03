List of countries interested in cooperation with BRICS constantly growing — MFA

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The list of developing countries interested in deepening cooperation with the BRICS association continues to grow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said at the BRICS Civil Forum.

"Over the years of cooperation in BRICS, a very positive and unique culture of dialogue has developed. We have established truly trusting relations," he emphasized. "This approach is already bearing fruit. After the enlargement, we see a growing interest of developing countries in deepening cooperation with BRICS. More than 30 countries have already expressed such interest, and this list continues to grow," Ryabkov pointed out.

According to him, the organization is attracting more and more countries to become its full-fledged participants, as interaction in it "is based on the principles of sovereign equality, respect for the choice of one's own path of development, and full consideration of each other's interests." "This approach and format of interaction should become a model of equal intergovernmental communication aimed at constructive search for responses to the challenges that the world is facing," he said.

Ryabkov pointed out that one of the key priorities of Russia's BRICS chairmanship in terms of the association's expansion is to ensure "the smooth integration of new participants into the existing cooperation system." "Today, we are focusing on finalizing the modality of the new category of partner countries. We are also working on forming a consolidated list of potential candidates for this category," the diplomat said.

Speaking about the upcoming program of the Russian BRICS presidency, Ryabkov noted that it is "very rich," and this year "more than 250 events will be held in all three main areas of strategic partnership - politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts." "Their results will be summarized in the declaration of the 16th BRICS summit in October in Kazan," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister concluded.

The forum

The BRICS Civil Forum is taking place in Moscow on July 3-4. More than 200 delegates from the BRICS member states and other countries of the global South are attending the event.

TASS is the general media partner of the forum.