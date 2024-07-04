SCO urges development of cooperation on energy security — declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Participants in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) advocated a coordinated and balanced approach to energy and cooperation in energy security.

According to the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State, the member states support the further development of cooperation in ensuring energy security. They consider it important to have a coordinated and balanced energy transition that takes into account the interests of both producing countries and consumers of traditional fuels, in accordance with the national priorities and capabilities of the SCO member states, the document says.

The document notes that interested member states that have opted for the use of peaceful nuclear energy will develop cooperation on voluntary and mutually agreed terms in the field of research, innovation, development and implementation of civil nuclear technologies in accordance with national legislation.

The SCO participants also welcomed the results of the SCO Energy Forum, held in Astana in 2023, and approved the Strategy for the development of energy cooperation of the SCO member states until 2030.

Founded in 2001, the SCO is an intergovernmental organization that currently brings together India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. At the most recent SCO summit in New Delhi last June, Belarus signed a memorandum of commitment in order to obtain the status of a member state of the organization. In total, the SCO family, which includes dialogue partners and observers, consists of 26 countries.