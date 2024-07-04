Conflict in Ukraine could be stopped if strong foundation for peace is created — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that he believes it is possible to end the conflict in Ukraine if a solid basis for peace is created, the Turkish presidency said in a statement following talks between the leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.

"During the meeting of the leaders they discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Belarus, the consequences of the Ukrainian-Russian war, regional and global issues. During the meeting, President Erdogan said that steps should be taken to stop the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. He said it can be stopped if a solid foundation for peace is established," the statement said.

According to the statement, Erdogan affirmed Turkey's intention to "continue to strive for peace and have sincere communication with both sides on this issue."