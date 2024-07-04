ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russia has always been in favor of a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, which emerged as a result of an absolutely unceremonious policy of the United States in charge of its satellites, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia has always spoke in favor of the political and diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine, the crisis, which emerged as a result of the absolutely unceremonious policy of the United States in charge of its satellites," Putin said speaking at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana.

"We have repeatedly put on the negotiations table our concrete proposals regarding this issue," the Russian president added.

The Russian leader said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry’s senior staff on June 14 that Russia was ready for settling the Ukraine crisis, which implied recognizing the status of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as Russian territories, stipulating Ukraine’s non-aligned and nuclear-free status, its demilitarization and denazification and lifting anti-Russia sanctions.