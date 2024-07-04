{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US military destroys Houthi radar station in Yemen

They US military destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. Over the past day, the US military destroyed a radar station of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement and two drone boats in the Red Sea.

"In the past 24 hours US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea and one Houthi radar site in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," the US Central Command said on the X social network.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the group said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have been attacking civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November. On March 14, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the group will attack Israeli-linked ships sailing across the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.

United StatesYemen
US, UK delivered 19 strikes on Yemen in one week — Houthi leader
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdel Malek al-Houthi, advised Arab and Muslim countries to show caution so that Washington could not launch its attacks on Yemen from their sovereign territories
Ukraine fears harsh debt restructuring terms from West
Alexey Kushch noted that back in 2022 he cautioned that Kiev was losing a "historic window of opportunity" in order to cast off the "debt noose"
Belarus officially joins SCO as 10th member
In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor
The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC
Use of power methods rising in global politics — SCO declaration
The document starts from stating that "tectonic shifts are underway" in global politics, economy and other areas now
Press review: Putin takes meetings with world leaders and Biden donors run for the hills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 4th
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Putin doesn’t see chance of reaching agreement on Ukraine through mediator
The Russian leader doubted any mediator would be delegated enough powers to bring the matters to signing the final documents
General election kicks off in United Kingdom
According to a YouGov poll published one day before the vote, the Labor Party led by 61-year-old Keir Starmer, which has held a minority since 2010, may secure its biggest victory in almost 200 years
Istanbul principles could launch dialogue, but Kiev rejects them — Kremlin spokesman
The spokesman pointed out Moscow’s principal position, which says that these agreements may become a basis for the settlement, which, however, "does not mean that they may become a basis point by point"
Dozens of experts urge NATO not to admit Ukraine — Politico
Kiev’s membership may trigger NATO’s Article 5, they said
SCO countries to deepen cooperation in information security
It is reported that SCO's members consider it important to ensure equal rights for all countries to regulate the Internet as well as their sovereign right to manage it as they wish within their borders
Finland planned genocide of Soviet people in 1940-1941 — Russian Security council
Rashid Nurgaliyev pointed out that, on July 8, 1941, one day before the beginning of the Finnish offensive north of Lake Ladoga, Carl Gustaf Mannerheim issued the order number 132, its fourth clause reading: "capture the Russian population and send it to concentration camps"
Transformation of Russian economy is marathon with barriers — Central Bank chief
"We therefore need to estimate forces and understand how we work with constraints," Elvira Nabiullina added
Bank of Russia sees complication of situation with cross-border payments
Elvira Nabiullina added that the business is adapting to the situation and the Central Bank is helping it in this aspect
Iskander missiles destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 at Dolgintsevo air base — defense ministry
Ballistic missile delivered at the base in the Dnepropetrovsk region
Two Syrian servicemen wounded in militant attack in Idlib
In a separate development, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions in the provinces of Raqqa and Al Hasakah
Transnistria accuses OSCE PA of waging hybrid war against unrecognized republic
The Foreign Ministry slammed the statement that "the unresolved status of the region has led to the strengthening of local repressive mechanisms" and that "the 5+2 format is not functional"
Aide to Iranian leader stressed possibility of changing Tehran’s nuclear doctrine
Kamal Kharrazi noted that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment"
Russian forces destroy another US-made Abrams tank in Ukraine
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was destroyed in the Avdeyevka area with the use of a Msta-S self-propelled gun
Putin did not discuss idea to hold peace summit on Ukraine with Xi Jinping — Kremlin
Russian president and his chinese counterpart held negotiations in Astana on July 3
Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana
The participants will recap the organization’s work in 2023-2024
Iran’s acting president offers discussing SCO single currency creation
Tehran views the SCO as a major instrument for increasing the factor of multilateralization in the region, Mohammad Mokhber noted
Security of member states remains central to SCO’s mission — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that a special cooperation program approved at the Astana summit would facilitate the fight against separatism and extremism in the SCO countries
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2nd
Baku values interaction with SCO on international transport corridors — Azeri president
Ilham Aliyev stressed that "the geographical location and significant investments in transport infrastructure have allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the transport and logistics hubs Eurasia"
Russia uncertain if Ukraine would reciprocate with ceasefire — Putin
The Russian president said that Moscow ultimately "faced deception again as all agreements [involving the troops withdrawal], which had been reached in Istanbul, were thrown in the trash"
Drone attack on ZNPP on July 3 undermines several pillars of nuclear security — Grossi
On July 3, the Kiev regime carried out a drone attack on the Raduga substation injuring nine people
Project to build road from Kolyma to Anadyr drawn up
The new road will provide round-the-year transport link to the Magadan region
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Ashgabat ready to build up hydrocarbon supplies to SCO countries — Turkmen leader
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow also invited the SCO countries to participate in the implementation of energy and communications projects in Afghanistan
Tucker Carlson announces interview with Zelensky
The exact date when the interview will be published was not disclosed
Cyberthreats remain key risk for financial sector — Bank of Russia
High profitability of credit institutions remains the upside of the banking sector, evidencing successful business models, the deputy governor said
Multipolar world becomes reality, Putin says
The Russian president noted that "an increasing number of countries are calling for a fairer world order and express determination to defend their legitimate rights and traditional values; new centers of power and economic development are emerging and growing stronger"
US and its satellites’ unceremonious policy provoked crisis in Ukraine — Putin
"We have repeatedly put on the negotiations table our concrete proposals regarding this issue," the Russian president noted
US national Woodland sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for attempted drug sale
During the hearing, the prosecutor asked for 12 years in a penal colony
Biden to drop out of election race, to be replaced by Harris, Trump thinks
The US presidential candidate said that it will be easier to compete against Harris whom he considers "pathetic"
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, oil refinery over past day — top brass
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 140 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Ukraine’s military admits retreat in Chasov Yar in DPR
DPR defense circles told TASS on July 3 that Ukrainian troops had abandoned their positions in the east of Chasov Yar and were trying to reinforce defenses in the town’s western part. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 3 that Russian troops had fully liberated the Novy neighborhood in Chasov Yar
Ukrainian military bringing reserves to Kharkov area amid heavy losses — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the Ukrainian military will be amassing forces and capabilities at its alternate positions in the Kharkov frontline area
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
India’s Modi to visit Russia on July 8-9 — Kremlin
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov tod a press briefing that the Kremlin views the visit as a key priority
Russian Pacific Fleet corvette sails together with Chinese naval ships in joint patrol
The Russian-Chinese joint naval group is set to conduct anti-submarine and air defense drills and practice search and rescue measures at sea during their joint patrol, the Fleet’s press office specified
Conflict in Ukraine could be stopped if strong foundation for peace is created — Erdogan
According to the statement, the Turkish leader affirmed Ankara's intention to "continue to strive for peace"
Port infrastructure damaged in Odessa Region — mayor
Earlier, the media reported explosions in Odessa, as well as in the port of the city of Chernomorsk
Russia makes efforts to settle crisis in Middle East — Putin
According to the Russian president, the situation "could be resolved in principle only if the corresponding UN decisions are implemented"
Hezbollah claims Israeli division headquarters in Golan Heights destroyed
According to the statement, this operation was carried out in response to the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Mohammed Naame Nasser by an Israeli drone
SCO states to continue coordinating steps on combating drugs at UN platform — declaration
The member states "underscored the importance of the implementation of international conventions on drug control and the corresponding SCO legal documents"
Russian Pacific Fleet marines practice modern warfare techniques in drills
In the course of a new exercise, the marines will train in methods of entering trenches without combat and upon direct contact with the enemy
Russian Baltic Fleet diesel-electric sub dives to 190m depth in drills
During the dives, the submariners checked the operation of all the systems and mechanisms and practiced the algorithm of measures when controlling the vessel at large depths and with various methods of ascent to the surface
Zelensky rejects idea of ceasefire
According to the Ukrainian president, a ceasefire would only freeze the conflict, not end it, so there needs to be a clear plan about what comes next
Talks about common parliament, currency in Russia and Belarus premature — Putin
"Nobody says in general that this is impossible or this should not be or need not be done," the Russian leader pointed out
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Armenia ready for strategic partnership with US — PM
According to Nikol Pashinyan, "Armenia greatly values the role of the United States in the peace-building process in our region and deeply appreciates the US support for the sovereignty, independence, democracy, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Armenia in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration"
Scholz vows Germany will never be party to Ukraine conflict
Germany is Ukraine’s second largest military equipment donor after the United States
Reasonable people in West to consider Putin’s plan in the future — Kremlin spokesman
Meanwhile, according to Dmitry Peskov, "this does not mean that more reasonable people in the collective West and in Ukraine itself have not considered this plan"
US-based F1 Team Haas to return race car to Russia’s Uralkali by court ruling
Uralkali has already sent a letter to Haas with details for delivery of the race car used in the 2021 season
Press review: Dems scramble to replace Biden and Russia continues to feed the world
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 1st
Apple blocked 25 mobile apps of VPN services — regulator
The ban on distributing information in the Internet that advertises or popularizes tools to bypass blockings is effective in Russia since March 1 of this year
Financial isolation may occur only if world does not need Russian goods — Central Bank
"Payments are made while they are needed, and economic entities in many countries need our market; the economic interest is in place," Governor Elvira Nabiullina said
Israel declares 1,270 hectares in West Bank 'state lands' — human rights activists
"The declaration of state land is one of the main methods by which the State of Israel seeks to assert control over land in the occupied territories," the human rights organization Shalom Achshav said
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Russian Navy to receive advanced Futlyar torpedoes
The new torpedoes will equip the Project 955A Borey-A (NATO reporting name: Dolgorukiy-class), Project 885 Yasen-class (Severodvinsk-class) and Project 885M Yasen-M in the first place
Russia-Japanese cooperation agreement on elimination of Russia nuke arms terminated
The agreement is geared to help Russia safely eliminate its nuclear stockpiles that are to be reduced under bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as its unilateral decisions
US, UK delivered 19 strikes on Yemen in one week — Houthi leader
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdel Malek al-Houthi, advised Arab and Muslim countries to show caution so that Washington could not launch its attacks on Yemen from their sovereign territories
Russia’s plan on Ukraine could immediately end hostilities, Putin reiterates
The Russian leader also thanked SCO member countries for their efforts in pursuit of the same goal
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Russia ready to increase energy supplies to Pakistan — Putin
The Russian leader also pointed to the increase of the trade turnover, adding that "prospects are very good there"
Russian troops destroy first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Houthi leader says group attacked more than 160 ships in Red, Arabian Seas so far
According to the report, six ships came under attack over the past week alone, with weapons including ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and speed boats
EU imposes duties of up to 37.6% on electric vehicles from China — European Commission
The EC stressed that these duties were introduced based on the results of an investigation into combating "unfair subsidization," which lasted nine months
Russian economy deviates from base case scenario — Central Bank
According to regulator's Governor Elvira Nabiullina, discussions on the rate increase will be on the agenda in July
Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region shelled over 3,000 times since special op began
Alexander Bogomaz noted that every day the borderline area is shelled 10-15 times
India seeks to join planetary mission ahead of Apophis asteroid passing close to Earth
The Indian space agency eyes an opportunity of studying the object when it is 32,000 km away from Earth in 2029
Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.16% to 3,133.81 points, while the RTS Index plunged by 2.35% to 1,120.31 points
Icon replicas Putin gifted to military bought from private US collection — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov highlighted the special significance of icons in Russian military history and added that the image of Savior Not Made by Hand has been the protective icon of Russian troops over several centuries
One of biggest Democratic donors says Biden should step aside
US President have to to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Donald Trump at the elections, Reed Hastings said
Putin’s visit to Turkey remains on agenda — spokesman
Exact dates are not known at this point, they are yet to be agreed upon, Dmitry Peskov said
Putin insists Ukraine rejected peace talks on US instructions
"It was Ukraine that rejected negotiations, and it did so publicly and on direct instructions" from London and Washington, the Russian leader stressed
Russian diplomat blasts Kiev’s reaction to Orban’s peace initiative as smokescreen
After his talks in Kiev on Tuesday, Viktor Orban proposed that Ukraine consider a ceasefire as a step toward starting talks with Russia to settle the armed conflict at a press briefing
Lukashenko sounds alarm on Ukrainian troop movements near Belarusian border
Earlier, Minsk reported Ukrainian troops amassing on the border with Belarus. General Chief-of-Staff Pavel Muraveiko noted the active movement of Ukrainian forces, periodic drone flights across the border and the activization of reconnaissance of Belarusian territory
First regiment of S-500 air defense systems to defend Moscow — source
The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system
US intelligence interrogated RT reporter at New York airport for several hours - embassy
Konstantin Rozhkov came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election
US-led coalition’s Typhoon fighter comes dangerously close to Russian An-30 in Syria
In all, aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 12 times over the past 24 hours
Combating terrorism, national currencies: key takeaways from Putin’s SCO comments
Russia attaches great importance to cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which "continues to develop progressively on the principles of equal rights, consideration of each other's interests"
US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP
According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells
Russian ambassador says latest US aid package to Ukraine will only increase civilian toll
According to Anatoly Antonov, the US wants to show its unwavering commitment to defending the unraveling world order based on American rules in the run up to a NATO summit in Washington
US surveillance drones can be stopped by MiG-31 jets, air defense systems — analyst
Igor Korotchenko said the most effective way to fight such targets is to use long-range surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 or S-300V, which are armed with long-range SAMs, as well as use air-to-air missiles carried by MiG-31s
Press review: Orban heads to Kiev to make bid for peace and what's behind Turkey protests
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3rd
Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs
It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera
France not to send troops to fight in Ukraine in near future — Macron
The French president said that he understands concerns of those who "are afraid that the conflict might spread into France"
Putin praises development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan
The Russian president also touched upon joint infrastructure projects of Moscow and Baku, noting that the North-South international transport corridor comes as the priority
US experts brief UN journalists about their visit to Donbass
The briefing was organized by Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations
List of countries interested in cooperation with BRICS constantly growing — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that one of the key priorities of Russia's BRICS chairmanship in terms of the association's expansion is to ensure "the smooth integration of new participants into the existing cooperation system"
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
China, Turkey share similar views on Ukrainian issue — Xi Jinping
The Chinese president underscored the need for close contacts between Beijing and Ankara
Russia ready to start producing short-range, medium-range missiles — Putin
Moscow can give a mirror-like response in case US short-and medium-range missiles are placed in any region of the world, the Russian leader noted
Ukraine needs some 200,000 recruits to address troop shortages — newspaper
In order to address its troop shortage, Kiev reportedly needs to recruit at least 50,000 people every quarter
Erdogan not a possible mediator in Ukraine talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that at today’s meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin touched upon the conflict in Ukraine
