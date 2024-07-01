{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's defense industry

Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs

It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera

ST. PETERSBURG, July 1. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a single-use Vogan-9SP combat drone to intercept enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by detonating its payload, a spokesman for the company Red Line told TASS at a conference on the technologies of detecting and countering UAVs on Monday.

The quadcopter can accelerate to about 200 km/h and operates together with a radar station and a laser system that lights up a detected target, the spokesman specified.

"The 'go' command is given and the drone that stands in a holder at an angle of 45 degrees takes off from a launcher, maximally approaches the target and takes automatic direction from its own guidance systems at the last moments. It maximally closes in on the target and detonates its payload in the drone’s front part," he explained.

Before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera, he added.

"Its objective is to precisely intercept kamikaze drones that fly here not with good intentions," the company’s spokesman said.

The counter-drone system is now undergoing tests and specialists are now working on an upgraded quadcopter that can accelerate to over 250 km/h, he said.

The conference titled: ‘Technologies of Detecting and Countering UAVs’ is running in St. Petersburg on July 1-2. The conference has been organized by the RuDrones Unmanned Technology Competence Center and co-organized by the Vektor Research Institute (part of the Ruselectronics Holding Company within the state tech corporation Rostec).

Tags
Russian defense industry
Russia plans to do much during its presidency of UNSC — Kremlin spokesman
Russia took over the month-long presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1
Tanks playing major role in Russian army’s advance in south Donetsk area — top brass
The T-80BVM tank was engineered to operate in a tense environment under heavy enemy fire
US House Speaker Johnson says Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office
"Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do," Mike Johnson said
ISS orbit adjusted by 1.36 km before Soyuz spacecraft reshuffle — Roscosmos
The engines of the Progress MS-26 cargo ship were burned for 536 seconds
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
European servicemen won't fight in Ukraine even if they come there — Belgian army chief
Michel Hofman also pointed out that "in any case, this will be a political decision"
State-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ to come as Russia’s response to US AWACS — expert
A-100 ‘flying radars’ will be capable of conducting flights along the borders "to survey" the situation within a range of several hundred or, perhaps, several thousand kilometers as the radar’s exact characteristics are unknown
US’ allies afraid that Biden’s withdrawal from race may impair stability in Europe — TV
Europe and NATO are afraid that Biden’s withdrawal at this advance campaign stage would undermine stability
Ukraine loses up to 270 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North
The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin 155 mm howitzer, a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Russian troops use tunnel to take large Ukrainian stronghold in Kirov — defense ministry
The detachment’s servicemen cleared and used the more-then-three-kilometer-long tunnel along the Seversky Donetsk canal and came to the rear of the ell-fortified stronghold equipped with firing positions and underground shelters
Biden confuses Italy and France in recent remarks
The president said that former President Donald Trump would not go to a cemetery in Italy, while referring to the French cemetery of soldiers fallen in the world wars
Poll shows 60% of Americans want Biden replaced as presidential candidate
Meanwhile, 57% of debate-viewing voters said that Trump outperformed Biden
EU tariffs on grain from Russia, Belarus enter into effect
According to head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia Sergey Dankvert, this decision will harm European food and port industries
Putin discusses situation around INF Treaty with Russian Security Council
The Russian leader recalled that several years ago the United State had withdrawn from the treaty under an invented pretext and announced its plans to manufacture such missile systems
Ukrainians fail to break through near Dnepryany in Kherson Region — governor
Dnepryany is a township on the left bank of the Dnieper River, situated 15km east from the village of Krynki
Trump to eventually see there is no alternative to Putin's proposals on Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on US politicians' perception of Vladimir Putin's proposal, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "Trump is not the entire US elite"
Belgorod Region head reveals number of Ukrainian UAV attacks, says child dead in shelling
Also, Ukrainian forces shelled settlements across the region 10 times on Sunday, killing a seven-year-old girl and injuring seven people, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Russia to continue supplying energy and food to global market despite EU sanctions — MFA
Maria Zakharova reiterated that although the EU sanctions are formally aimed against Russia, they are equally harmful and undermine the security of developing countries
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader adapting to life in Moscow — Kremlin spokesman
Two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs would be given names after they arrived in Moscow and underwent quarantine procedures
Biden’s participation in election race depends on his wife’s decision — NBC
Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday
Evo Morales accuses Bolivia’s Luiz Arce of staging coup attempt
"President Luiz Arce deceived the people of Bolivia and the world," former president of Bolivia said
Marine Le Pen re-elected to France’s National Assembly — TV
Le Pen called on her supporters to come to polling stations on June 7 when the second round of parliamentary elections will be held
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
Fico gets set to return to office after assassination attempt — defense minister
The assassination attempt on Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Gandlova in western Slovakia
Xi Jinping offers Australia to form 'mature, fruitful' partnership
Chinese leader specified that Beijing seeks to develop connections with Canberra based on principles of mutual benefit and respect
Russian forces destroy 500 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled 61 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk area and improved their forward edge positions over the past week
Two civilians wounded in Gorlovka in Ukraine’s shelling attacks
According to city’s mayor Ivan Prikhodko, one more civilian was wounded in a Golrvka suburb
A four-year-old girl died in drone attack in Belgorod Region
According to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, four other members of her family were wounded
18 drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk Region
Kiev's attempt to carry out an attack has been thwarted, governor said
Biden’s family implores him to stay in presidential race — CNN
According to the sources, the president’s close ones implore him to keep fighting and expressed their "unequivocal support" during the family get-together at Camp David
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
British Navy reports incident in Red Sea
No details were provided
Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant attacked by drones
The attack was senseless again because it only led to additional welding works, an NLMK spokesman said
Musk laughs as Democrats comment on Biden’s performance in presidential debate
He commented on the Democrats pronouncing Biden the winner in the debate in a post
Far-right National Rally leads first voting round in France — Interior Ministry
It is reported that voter turnout hit 66.71%, or the highest since 2002
Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Moscow — producer
In early May citing organizers of the concert at the Luzhniki venue that Kanye West would perform on his birthday, June 8, though the information was not confirmed
Iran threatens ‘obliterating war’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
"Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon", the Iranian mission to the UN said
Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert
Yevgeny Buzhinsky pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe
Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
Russian embassies overflowing with requests to relocate to country — MFA
Maria Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Foreign Policy Concept touches upon the topic of traditional values 11 times
Putin highly appreciates projects for production of PD-14 and PD-35 aircraft turbo engines
The Russian leader has no doubt "that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body long-haul aircraft"
Belarusian military warns of rising tensions on border with Ukraine
The Ukrainian army has also deployed electronic surveillance systems near the Belarusian border and is widely using unmanned aerial vehicles, Lukashevich said
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4
The Chinese president will also take part in the 24th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council
Biden’s team thwarts calls for his replacement after debate failure — Washington Post
According to the report, Biden’s campaign made private calls to campaign donors and Democratic lawmakers
Kazakh president highlights 'ambitious plans' to deepen relations with China
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, given the high pace of cooperation between the two countries, the goal of taking bilateral trade to the $100 bln level looks achievable
National Rally leading first round of parliamentary elections in France
The right-wing party is winning 33% of the vote
Kiev demands that NATO establish no-fly zone over Western parts of Ukraine — AFP
"I do not understand what NATO cannot deploy air defense systems along the Polish border," Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said
Kanye West leaves Moscow
Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy was seeing him off
Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leads in Iranian presidential election so far
Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for the country’s election headquarters said that Massoud Pezeshkian mustered 973,052 votes so far, according to preliminary data
Russia remains fundamental pillar of UN work — secretary-general
Antonio Guterres also said problems that problems in the UN "normally come from big powers"
Egypt has no plans to build another crossing on border with Gaza — TV
Cairo did not give its consent to relocate the Rahaf crossing on the border with Gaza or to build a new one near Kerem Shalom
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Dushanbe on July 4-6
Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit
Burevestnik unit destroys $23.5 mln worth of Ukrainian weapons in two months
According to the report, most of the targets were heavy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and deployment sites
Hungary becomes chair of European Council amid sharp disagreements with EU
Hungary begins its six-month presidency in the European Council amid serious disagreements with the EU management
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
Belarus can use nuclear weapons if its independence is threatened — top brass
We have learnt how to handle these weapons, we can use them confidently and we are capable of doing so, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said
Lavrov, Belarus’ new foreign minister agree to continue close cooperation
The sides discussed current issues of Russian-Belarusian relations, exchanged views on pressing international and regional problems
Argentine authorities say coup attempt in Bolivia was staged
The Administration of President of Argentina Javier Milei says that the circumstances of the coup appeared unconvincing for the government from the start
Democratic donors hope to exclude Biden from presidential race — NYT
Other donors are hoping that the US president "would have an epiphany and decide to exit on his own."
Russian army liberates Spornoye, Novoaleksandrovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Units of Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka as a result of successful actions
Georgian PM says Tbilisi will under no circumstances become second Ukraine
Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized that Georgia has dealt with similar threats in the past and the government will not let anyone bring the country "to such a dire condition" as Ukraine has been put in
Hezbollah drones strike Israeli tank force’s base
A command center and a barrack of soldiers of tank battalions were struck
West to whitewash Kiev amid attack on Sevastopol until last moment — diplomat
According to the diplomat, all this only reinforces the feeling of impunity in the Ukrainian Presidential Office
Wimbledon tennis tournament kicks off in London
Russian players will compete in neutral status
Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’
"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," former US President said
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
France’s presidential coalition to withdraw some 60 candidates in second round — PM
This decision was made to prevent the victory of the opposition right-wing National Rally Party, Gabriel Attal said
Russia’s artistic gymnastics athletes unable to qualify for 2024 Olympics in France
Russia has lost all chances of qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in France this summer as its national team’s athletes skipped three out of four World Cup series stages
Germany advances to Euro 2024 quarterfinals
The match was suspended for about 25 minutes after torrential rain with claps of thunder and lightning poured down on Dortmund
18 Israeli troops wounded in drone explosion in Golan Heights — IDF
According to Israel Defense Forces, 17 more soldiers received minor wounds
Four killed, 20 injured in household gas explosion in Turkey’s Izmir
The building was seriously damaged
Russia assumes July presidency of UN Security Council
Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month
West cares little about human lives, is interested in Russia’s resources — Serbian leader
Vucic stressed earlier that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended right now
Houthis show drone boat that hit Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea
The footage aired on the Houthi-own Al Masirah television channel shows the Toofan the Destroyer drone boat and the moment of the attack on the vessel
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day
Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and al-Hasakah governorates
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
The missile complex was named after the nomadic Sarmatian tribes who lived in the 6th-4th centuries BC on the territory of present-day Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan
Two children wounded in Yasinovataya in DPR in Kiev’s attack using HIMARS rocket
The wounded received necessary medical help
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Ukrainian government bringing doom and gloom to its people — politician
"Thuggish Ukrainian nationalists, who are now being looked at as heroes," are also reaping benefits," Viktor Medvedchuk writes
US bases in Europe put on alert amid terror attack threat — TV
A potential terror attack may target US military personnel or facilities
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Biden admits to presidential debate malperformance
He promised that the Democrats would win the November election anyway
Israeli Air Force jets break sound barrier over Beirut, creating sonic boom
The fighter jets took to the skies over the Beqaa Valley and the eastern mountain ridge in Lebanon
Air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over central Russia last night
Of those, 15 were brought down over the borderline Kursk Region
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
Eurasian security conference in Minsk to rival Munich event — Moscow-led bloc's chief
The second international conference on Eurasian security will take place in Minsk between October 31 and November 1, 2024
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate LPR over week — military expert
Andrey Marochko also said that over the past week, Russian troops have eliminated two tanks, three Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 15 radio-electronic warfare stations, 96 field artillery guns, as well as 160 various vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Russian forces destroy over 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers at LPR borders in June
In June, Russian troops destroyed 16 Ukrainian tanks, a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, 362 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, almost 500 various combat vehicles and 77 field ammunition depots at the LPR frontiers, Andrey Marochko specified
West, East have practically no chance to avoid global conflict — Serbian president
There is no hardcore philosophy about this, these are clear, unequivocal things, Vucic said
North Korea blames US, Japan, South Korea for creating ‘NATO of Asian version’
The North Korean Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Freedom Edge trilateral military exercise held in the region, describing it as an attempt to "escalate regional military tensions, exert pressure upon the Far East of Russia and lay siege to China"
Trump says Kiev not winning in conflict with Russia
At the same time, Trump also claimed that Russia "is going to take [entire] Ukraine"
Ukrainian MP demands Supreme Court oblige parliament to call presidential election
"The latest polls also reveal that people want changes," Alexander Dubinsky said
